Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,460 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $27,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 138,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.