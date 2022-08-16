Merculet Reaches Market Cap of $335,470.37 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Merculet has a total market cap of $335,470.37 and approximately $2,471.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,041,147 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Merculet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

