MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,513. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
