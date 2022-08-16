MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,513. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

