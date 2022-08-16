M&G (LON:MNG) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.36) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 230.83 ($2.79).

M&G stock opened at GBX 217.60 ($2.63) on Friday. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,253.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 611.00%.

In related news, insider Edward Braham acquired 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). In related news, insider Edward Braham acquired 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

