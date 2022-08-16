MileVerse (MVC) One Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $16.44 million and $1.25 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013678 BTC.
MileVerse Coin Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse.
MileVerse Coin Trading
