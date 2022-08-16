Milton C. Ault III Buys 14,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,951,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,767.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ALZN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 520,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,888. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.