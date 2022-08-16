Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Stock Price Down 1%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAIGet Rating) shares were down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 81,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 462,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MAI shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Minera Alamos Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$221.37 million and a PE ratio of 48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minera Alamos

In other Minera Alamos news, Director Doug Ramshaw bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,658,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,529,111.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

