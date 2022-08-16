MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $10.70 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $204,143.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 108.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.75 or 0.07894340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00171515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00256259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00710036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.00573986 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005393 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

