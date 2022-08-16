Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 14,120 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 762,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,936,384. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $295.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

