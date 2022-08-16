Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 146,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,844. The firm has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

