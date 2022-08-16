Miramar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.14. 82,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,340. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.87.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

