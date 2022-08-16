Miramar Capital LLC Invests $830,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $809,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

PNC stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.