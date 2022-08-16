Miramar Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

