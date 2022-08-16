Miramar Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,956. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.