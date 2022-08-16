Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 5.6%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.28. 4,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 369,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIRM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $16,405,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,389,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

