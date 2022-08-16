MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 190,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Articles

