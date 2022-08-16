Mizuho Trims Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price to $31.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 480.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATRA. Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

ATRA stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $503.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 227,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 63,960 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

