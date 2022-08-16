Model N (NYSE:MODN) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.83. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

Insider Activity at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

