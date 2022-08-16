Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Model N by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

