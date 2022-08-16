Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 112.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,107,194. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $8.15 on Tuesday, reaching $168.63. The stock had a trading volume of 120,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

