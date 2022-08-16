Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Raised to $20.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,784. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $890.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2,351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

