Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Moleculin Biotech worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.