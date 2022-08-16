Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,223 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ARKK opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38.

