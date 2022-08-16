Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,545 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Berkeley Lights worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 767,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 306,859 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,301,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,023,000 after buying an additional 294,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,539,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 211,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLI opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Berkeley Lights

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Stories

