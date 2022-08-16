Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

SPYD opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48.

