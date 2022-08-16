Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

