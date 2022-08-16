Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $419,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $88,982,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.