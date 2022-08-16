Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,905,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $284.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.51. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

