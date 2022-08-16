Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,993. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

