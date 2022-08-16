Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 7,381 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

