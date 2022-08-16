Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.0890 on Exchanges

Monolith (TKN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $538.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068782 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.