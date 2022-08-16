Morgan Stanley Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $317.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $317.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays increased their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.86.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $287.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.22. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.