Morgan Stanley Lowers KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target to $3.50

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KORE. Cowen reduced their target price on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE KORE opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KORE Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KORE Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.