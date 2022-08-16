MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $158,808.91 and $2,079.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,953.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,455,742 coins and its circulating supply is 55,249,496 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
