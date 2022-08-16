Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Price Target Cut to $0.60 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $0.60 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Motorsport Games Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of MSGM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.47. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 230.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

