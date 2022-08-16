Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Price Target Cut to $0.60 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $0.60 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.
Motorsport Games Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of MSGM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.47. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $16.07.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 230.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.
Motorsport Games Company Profile
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
