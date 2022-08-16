MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Kimberly Shacklett Sells 8,057 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 294,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

