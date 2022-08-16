MultiVAC (MTV) Hits Market Cap of $4.98 Million

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. MultiVAC has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $263,587.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiVAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MultiVAC has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MultiVAC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,953.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068547 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac.

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiVAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MultiVAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiVAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.