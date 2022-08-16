MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) is JCSD Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the period. MVB Financial comprises about 3.6% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MVBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on MVB Financial to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MVB Financial to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVB Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,123. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.