MXC Price Tops $0.0680 on Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 1% higher against the dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $179.69 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00472993 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.27 or 0.01860571 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001902 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00236589 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.