MyState Limited (MYS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 on September 6th

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment products, wealth management services, and insurance products under MyState Bank brand.

