Mysterium Price Tops $0.32 (MYST)

Mysterium (MYST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Mysterium has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $6.41 million and $213,383.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

