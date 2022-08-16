Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 4.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 12,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 380,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
