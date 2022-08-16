Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 4.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 12,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 380,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 18.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 76.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 98,938 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.