National Bankshares Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$49.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$45.75 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The company has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.60.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.