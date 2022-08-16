National Bankshares Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$52.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.92.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN stock traded up C$0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 77,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.77. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$44.24. The stock has a market cap of C$754.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

