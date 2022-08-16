National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Investec cut National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 1,206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.67. 247,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. National Grid has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

