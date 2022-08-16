National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
National Health Investors Stock Down 0.6 %
NHI stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $66.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.88.
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
