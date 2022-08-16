National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

NHI stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $66.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

