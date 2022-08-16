National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $47.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE NNN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 968,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.