Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NGS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 19,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,891. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%.

Insider Activity at Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,982.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,982.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,890 shares of company stock valued at $115,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

See Also

