Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Up 18.4% in July

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Nautilus Trading Up 0.8 %

NLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,864. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at $86,832.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 845.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

