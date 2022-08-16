Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.