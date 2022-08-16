Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
